The Nani-fronted ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, which hit screens on August 29, is doing well at the box office and has emerged as a success. The film did decent business on September 6 despite facing competition from Vijay’s ‘GOAT’. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller, directed by Vivek Athreya.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Survives The ‘GOAT’ Storm

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, starring Nani and SJ Suryah, raked in an impressive Rs 1.35 crore (nett) at the Indian box office on September 6 despite the frenzy surrounding ‘GOAT‘. The Telugu film has collected Rs 44.0 crore so far and still has some gas left in the tank. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram received rave reviews with critics praising performances and concept.

The healthy word-of-mouth worked in its favour and helped it survive the competition.

About ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller crafted by Vivek Athreya, known for his work on ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The film centres on Surya, a vigilante who takes on injustice every Saturday and locks horns with a dishonestt police officer. Featuring a prominent cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya, who previously backed the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-led global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously teamed up for ‘Dasara’, which did well at the box office and received critical acclaim. It starred National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. These films are expected to feature dark narratives and aren’t suitable for children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ hit screens on August 29 and is currently playing in theatres.

