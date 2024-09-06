‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Film Sees A Slight Dip On Second Thursday

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', starring Nani, had a decent second Thursday despite the overwhelming response to 'GOAT'. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected Rs 1.75 crore in India.

The Nani-led ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, which hit screens on August 29, is doing well at the box office and has emerged as a commercial success. It raked in a respectable amount on Thursday (September 5) despite facing stiff competition from the Vijay-fronted ‘GOAT’. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller, directed by Vivek Athreya..

Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Has A Decent Second Thursday

This figure is slightly lower than the Rs 2.1 crore netted on Wednesday (September 4). The movie's total collection stands at Rs 43.25 crore.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has received positive reviews with critics praising the performances and the screenplay.

About ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is an action-thriller crafted by Vivek Athreya, known for his work on ‘Ante Sundaraniki’. The film centres on Surya, a vigilante who takes on injustice every Saturday and locks horns with a corrupt police officer. Featuring a prominent cast including Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, P Sai Kumar, and Aditi Balan from ‘Aruvi,’ the movie is produced by DVV Danayya, who previously supported the global hit ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is now showing in theaters.

Nani, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘HIT 3’, which features him as a cop. He also has a film with Srikanth Odela in his kitty. The two previously collaborated on ‘Dasara’, which did well at the box office and received critical acclaim. It starred National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. These films are expected to feature violent narratives and aren’t suitable for children. As such, it seems that Nani is now trying to experiment with his reel image.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ hit screens on August 29 and is currently playing in theatres.

