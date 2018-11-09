The filmmakers of Sarkar have agreed to edit parts of the movie seen critical of the ruling AIADMK, and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who died in 2016. Earlier, there were protests by the party workers at Chennai, Trichy and Madurai against the film. As per the reports coming in, a few shows were also cancelled in popular halls. Here are the scenes that will face the knife.

Vijay’s Sarkar has finally given up under the immense pressure from the ruling AIADMK and its makers have agreed to edit parts of the movie seen critical of the ruling party, and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa who died in 2016. According to reports, the makers have agreed to make 2 changes in the movie which hit the screens on November 6.

The ruling AIADMK had demanded that the filmmakers edit all the scenes from the film that are critical of the party and Jayalalithaa. Earlier, there were protests by the party workers at Chennai, Trichy and Madurai against the film. As per the reports coming in, a few shows were also cancelled in popular halls.

The 2 scenes that have been agreed to be removed include removing of the name ‘Komalavalli’, which AIADMK claims is the birth name of J Jayalalithaa. In the movie, Komalavalli, essayed Varalaxmi, is the daughter of former chief minister and plays the antagonist.

However, recently in an interview, TTV Dhinakaran revealed that Komalavalli is not the birth name of Jayalalithaa. He rubbished it as just a rumour.

The second scene that will be edited from the movie is the director AR Murugadoss’ cameo. In that scene, he’s seen throwing a mixer-grinder into a fire with the picture of the chief minister. The scene is a swipe at the freebie culture that exists in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK is critical of the scene as former CM J Jayalalithaa back in 2011 gave away mixies, table fans and grinders, and interestingly they had the pictures of the CM on them.

Earlier, AR Murugadoss had also tweeted that police came in barging at his residence when he was not at home. This has come even after he has been granted

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More