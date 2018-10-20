After Mersal, actor Vijay is all set to impress his fans with a yet another powerful performance in Sarkar. The makers have released the teaser of the movie and believe it or not it is no less than a grand one. Directed by Murgadoss, the actor Vijay who is a successful CEO plays the role of a harbinger of a failing political system. In an interview to a leading daily, Murugadoss revealed that he extensively researched on Google CEO Sundar Pichai for writing Vijay’s role in Sarkar.

In the teaser, Vijay who is a successful CEO has taken over the failing political system of the state and turns the wheel of fortune around. In one of the dialogues, Vijay says he was a corporate criminal which seems like he his warning to political criminals.

Recently, the grand audio launch of the film was held at an engineering college on the outskirts of Chennai. The musical event and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman gave a stellar live performance. The music album boasts of five songs – ‘Simtaangaran’, ‘Oruviral Puratchi’, ‘Toptucker’, ‘OMG Ponnu’ and ‘CEO in the House’.

Various singer such as Bamba Bakya, Vipin Aneja, Aparna Narayan, Srinidhi Venkatesh, Mohit Chauhan, Sid Sriram, Jonita Gandhi, Naku Abhyankar and Blaaze have worked on the music album.

At an event, on being asked about Vijay, music composer AR Rahman said that he asked Vijay to sing a song for Sarkar. But, he was hesitant. Before he could convince him the music was launched.

In an interview with a leading daily director, Murugadoss revealed that he extensively researched on Google CEO Sundar Pichai for writing Vijay’s role in Sarkar. He also revealed that Vijay’s character will show grey shades.

The movie Sarkar will hit the screens on this Diwali. In a series of an anti-corporate film, Vijay, Kaththi, Sarkar is also an addition to it.

