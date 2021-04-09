Being an NIT graduate with a decent job, Vaibhav decided to pay heed to his calling, which was, of course, acting. He left his job and enrolled himself into a theatre in Delhi and started to work towards his dreams, without ever looking back at what he left behind.

As suggested by experts, relatable content is always enthralling to the audience and it carries a universal charm. Binge’s The Sarkari Karyalay is one such affair, where, taking a jibe at the challenges government officials make you go through for something as simple as updating one’s Aadhar card, makers and cast of the show take you on a bittersweet journey with them.

As someone who engages less in films and series, I watched the show on a friend’s recommendation and it turned out to be a great decision! Vaibhav Shukla, the male lead who plays Rohan in the show seems to be winning the hearts of the audience as his performance in the show excels and gets more into your skin as the show unwinds. Vaibhav’s acting deserves to be lauded as made a simple character like Rohan look so refreshingly likeable.

Other actors who gave amazing performances in the show include Shreya Gupto, Arun Kushwah, Bihu Nandan Singh and Sourav Singh.

Having worked in excellent series with prominent actors, Vaibhav recounts his past experiences as he joined me for a candid conversation and shared insights from his personal and professional life. It would be fair to say that he really is a man of infinite dreams and, he also carries the courage to live up to them, I say so based on the fierce decisions he took in his life so effortlessly.

Being an NIT graduate with a decent job, Vaibhav decided to pay heed to his calling, which was, of course, acting. He left his job and enrolled himself into a theatre in Delhi and started to work towards his dreams, without ever looking back at what he left behind.

Hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, Vaibhav lived his share of hardships and sorrows but he makes it all sound like a cakewalk. Things finally started to fall in place after he got a job as a writer at The Viral Fever, after having served as an intern for a period of three months.

Navigating into his past, Vaibhav shared that the first time he ever acted was for a Nukkad Natak in his college on a friend’s appeal. After coming to Delhi, he faced countless auditions, rejections, ups and downs but what remained stuck in his head was, the determination and eagerness to live up to his dreams. For his fanbase which is flourishing already, Vaibhav is currently working on a number of projects, one among them is, his new show- Teen Tigaada.

As a fan of Shahrukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, Vaibhav believes that content is the ultimate factor that keeps the audience engaged in a show. On the quick decisions he took in his life, he said that he never contemplated or gave second thoughts to his desires, he just worked towards them as no matter how intense a situation gets, it still passes!