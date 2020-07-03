Saroj Khan death news: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has shared that she is devastated by the loss of her friend and guru Saroj Khan. Some of the popular songs that they have done together include Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dola Re Dola and Humko Aaj Kal Hai.

Saroj Khan death news: Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71. She died of cardiac arrest at the ICU of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on Friday, July 3. Her demise has left a void in the hearts and lives of not just her friends and family but the entire country. A three-time national award winner, Saroj Khan has many popular songs to her account. These include Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Hawa Hawai, Dola Re Dola, Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar and many more.

Amid reports that Saroj Khan’s last rites will be performed later in the day today, her daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI that they buried her around 7 am. She added that her prayer meet would be held after three days.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli confirmed the demise of Saroj Khan on Twitter. Extending condolences to his beloved masterji, He wrote that they have had long journey together-from music videos to films. Now that she is gone, he will fulfil his promise to her. Expressing how she stood for the rights of people, said what was in her heart in an unadulterated manner, bought biryani for the whole crew, Kunal thanked her all the memories.

#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Madhuri Dixit, who has worked extensively with Saroj Khan and delivered some of the biggest blockbusters, wrote on Twitter that she is devastated by the loss of her friend and guru Saroj Khan. The actor further expressed that she will always be grateful for her work in teach her to reach to her full potential as a dancer.

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Here’s how Bollywood is paying tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan:

T 3582 – Prayers .. 🙏 ..

हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2020

Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight…. real tight.

❤️ we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever. https://t.co/QWiG0FaP6j — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2020

Another legend leaves us. I never had the pleasure of seeing the magician at work but her work mesmerised and made so many look so graceful on screen. #SarojKhan masterji you will be missed. Prayers and Strength to the family ❤️🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

