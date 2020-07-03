Saroj Khan death news: Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71. She died of cardiac arrest at the ICU of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on Friday, July 3. Her demise has left a void in the hearts and lives of not just her friends and family but the entire country. A three-time national award winner, Saroj Khan has many popular songs to her account. These include Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Hawa Hawai, Dola Re Dola, Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar and many more.

Amid reports that Saroj Khan’s last rites will be performed later in the day today, her daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI that they buried her around 7 am. She added that her prayer meet would be held after three days.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli confirmed the demise of Saroj Khan on Twitter. Extending condolences to his beloved masterji, He wrote that they have had long journey together-from music videos to films. Now that she is gone, he will fulfil his promise to her. Expressing how she stood for the rights of people, said what was in her heart in an unadulterated manner, bought biryani for the whole crew, Kunal thanked her all the memories.

Also Read: Saroj Khan passes away at 71

Also Read: Alia Bhatt thanks Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for invitation

Madhuri Dixit, who has worked extensively with Saroj Khan and delivered some of the biggest blockbusters, wrote on Twitter that she is devastated by the loss of her friend and guru Saroj Khan. The actor further expressed that she will always be grateful for her work in teach her to reach to her full potential as a dancer.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be questioned over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Here’s how Bollywood is paying tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan: 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 