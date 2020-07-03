Three-nation award winner Saroj Khan, a choreographer of exceptional repute, is no more. She passed away today morning at Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. At 7’o clock in the morning, she was buried at a graveyard in Mumbai’s Malad by her family, informed Sukaina, her daughter. She added that the prayer meet will be after three days. The family is devastated upon her death. Khan’s fans are deeply saddened at the news of the choreographer’s death as well.

Shortly after news of her death came out, Bollywood notables posted heartening condolences on social media. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Madhuri Dixit, offered their condolences to her family and mourned her death.

Saroj Khan had choreographed more than 2,000 songs. She was fondly called ‘Masterji’ by her students and others. Madhuri Dixit was one of her favourite students and the last song she choreographed was also for Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri made her debut in films as a child artist but later she became Saroj Khan’s background dancer. Some famous songs that she choreographed for Madhuri Dixit include Ek Do Teen (1988), Dola re Dola (2002), among many others.

Saroj Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month on facing difficulty in breathing. She had then tested negative for coronavirus and soon discharged from the hospital. Today morning, the ace choreographer died of a cardiac arrest.

