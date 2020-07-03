As the film fraternity mourns the loss of senior dance legend, Saroj Khan, here's a list of her selected numbers to watch in her memory.

The year of shockers continues to play its part. This once, it was veteran Bollywood dancing diva Saroj Khan’s death in the wee hours of Friday morning the film industry awoke to. Fondly called “masterji” by her students in the fraternity, she was acclaimed for teaching the Bollywood style of dancing to names like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

Khan, at the age of 72, had more than 2000 choreographed songs fluttering as feathers on her cap in a career that began in 1974 with Geeta Mera Naam. The skilled dance master was awarded the National Award for her craft thrice- after Devdas, Jab We Met, and Shringaram.

For those unobservant enough to forget Saroj Khan’s decades-long legacy, she emerged as a pioneer of the most exuberant moves in songs no one can deny watching on a loop- Ek Do Teen, Hawa Hawai, Chandni, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga are only vestiges of what she leaves behind.

As tributes pour in the memory of the maestro’s life and genius, here’s a handpicked list of Saroj Khan’s most renowned numbers:

Hawa Hawai – Mr. India (1987)

Dola Re – Devdas (2002)

Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai – Sailaab (1990)



Kaate Nahi Kat Te – Mr. India (1987)

Tamma Tamma Loge – Thanedaar (1990)

Nimbooda – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1994)

Dhak Dhak – Beta (1992)

Mere Hathon Me Nau Nau Chudiyan – Chandni (1989)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen – Baazigar (1993)

Choli Ke Peeche – Khalnayak (1994)

Yeh Ishq Haaye – Jab We Met (2007)

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya – Yaraana (1995)

Barso Re – Guru (2007)

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan (2001)

Chane Ke Khet Mein – Anjaam (1994)

