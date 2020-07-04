Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on Friday. She was known as the ‘dancing queen’, ‘the mother of dance’ and ‘the mother of choreography' in India.

As someone who grew up watching Saroj Khan teach dance on television and imitating the steps on songs like ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’, her demise feels like a personal loss. Aged 71, the ace choreographer died of cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on Friday, leaving a void in not just the Hindi film industry but also in the hearts of millions of admirers.

With a career spanning across 2000 songs, Saroj Khan, the three-time National award winner, became the ‘Masterji’ of Bollywood and was known as the ‘dancing queen’, ‘the mother of dance’ and ‘the mother of choreography in India’.

Her most successful association was with actor Madhuri Dixit, with whom she delivered some of the biggest hits like, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. On the big screen, audiences admired Madhuri Dixit’s dance. Behind the camera, it was Saroj Khan’s teachings.

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

What made her special was that she didn’t restrict her teachings to actors. She came onto the small screen and taught young girls like me and others around the world all about dance and expressions on her dance show, ‘Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan.

Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lGo3CHWp8l — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 3, 2020

From a background dancer to a legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan’s journey and her contribution to the world of dance will be etched in history in Hindi cinema.

