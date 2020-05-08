Ramayan fame actor Deepika Chikhalia is all set to feature in the biopic of Indian freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu. She has shared the first look poster of Sarojini on social media.

As Ramayan re-creates history with its re-run on Doordarshan amid coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Chikhalia, who essayed the role of Sita in the show, has announced her next big project. This time, she is all set to step into the shoes of Indian freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, the nightingale of India in her biopic titled Sarojini. Sarojini is the first ever biopic made on Sarojini Naidu. Deepika announced the film by sharing the first look poster of the film on social media.

The first look poster features the side profile of Deepika Chikhalia with the tagline that reads, ‘Swatantra ki Naayika Ki Ek Ankahi Kahaani’ (The Untold Story of the heroine of Independence). The poster also reveals that Sarojini has been directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, produced by Kanu Bhai Patel and written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi.

Speaking about Ramayan, the show recently became one of the most viewed entertainment shows in the world, breaking the record of Game of Thrones. Expressing her excitement over the same, the actor said she is really happy that Doordarshan has overtaken Game of Thrones as it was one show that she thought everyone watched.

When asked the reason behind Ramayan’s immense success, Deepika Chikhalia said that she is not a person who sits down to analyse but she believes that the reason might be Ramayan’s story, background, legacy and era. She would often get messages from viewers that after watching the show, they feel a part of that legacy and the magic.

