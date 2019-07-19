Sasural Simar Ka child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in a car accident: Shivelekh Singh 14-year-old boy died in a car accident after his car collided with a truck on the outskirts o Raipur. He rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka.

Sasural Simar Ka child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in a car accident: Child artist Shivelkh Singh 14 passed away after his car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur on Thursday. The accident took place at 3 pm in Dharsiw area, Raipur superintendent of police Arif Sheik told leading daily. Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother and father Shivendra Singh and another person Naveen Singh were injured and are currently hospitalized.

The family was heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when the accident took place. Their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck on the highway. Lekhna Singh was said to be in critical condition when brought to the hospital. The truck driver after the accident took place fleed away and efforts are being put to find the truck driver who escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the SP said.

Shivlekh Singh was heading to Raipur for media interviews, as per Dhirendra Kumar Sharma, a family friend. Shivlekh, a resident of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, had acted in several TV serials including Sankatmochan Hanuman and Sasural Simar Ka, and apart from this also worked in many television reality shows.

