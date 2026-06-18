Sathyavan Savithiri Poster Out: Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama Is All Set To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Keerthy Suresh is all set to return with her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri, and the producers have announced the release date of the movie with an exciting poster. The courtroom thriller will be hitting the screens around the world on July 24, creating more buzz regarding the actress’s next appearance on the big screen.

Keerthy Suresh Reveals Release Date

Taking to Instagram, Keerthy Suresh revealed the theatrical release date of the upcoming movie with its poster. She said, “The stage is set #SathyavanSavithiri in theatres worldwide on July 24.” Within no time, fans took to the comment section to congratulate the actress and praise her for such an excellent poster.

Justice vs. Law – Courtroom Clash

Sathyavan Savithiri is a movie directed by Praveen S. Vijaay. According to the director himself, the movie discusses the issue between justice and law.

As per the director, the character of Savithiri is that of a lawyer who becomes involved in a court fight involving her husband. Even though she wants to fight for justice, her superior tells her that law must be obeyed at any cost. Eventually, Savithiri is pitted against her mentor and ends up having a showdown with him. Heart Beat famous actor Charukesh acts as her husband in the movie.

Keerthy Allegedly Negotiating a Role in Romance-Thriller Film

Apart from this, the latest talk in town indicates that actress Keerthy Suresh may be all set to embark on a new journey. Sources reveal that Keerthy Suresh is in negotiations with a reputed filmmaker for a blockbuster romance-thriller. Although there is no confirmation as such from either side, reports state that the project would help Keerthy experiment with a genre that she had never explored in her acting career.

New ‘Raftaar’ Release Date Announced Featuring Rajkummar Rao

Apart from Sathyavan Savithiri, Keerthy’s other movie ‘Raftaar’ is also scheduled for release soon. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao too, will now get a new theatrical release date as it is all set for an October 16 release, which will be during Dussehra weekend. Being backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the movie offers a captivating drama on screen related to ambition, hustle and power.

The Star-Cast and Crew Behind It

Raftaar, which was directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, stars Rajkumar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in its lead characters. The movie was produced by Patralekhaa in association with Kampa Films, thus becoming the first time for both Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa as producers. The supporting characters in Raftaar include Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor among others.

ALSO READ: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 6: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Earns Rs 17.31 Crore