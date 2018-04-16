Bollywood actor turned director Satish Kaushik, who made his directorial debut with the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja 25-years ago, took to his Twitter handle to apologise to Boney Kapoor for the box office failure of the film. Interestingly, the film starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever, was deemed as the highest budget Indian film at the time.

As the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja completes 25 years at the box office, Bollywood actor turned director Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter handle to apologise to Boney Kapoor for the massive box office failure of the film. Starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Johnny Lever, Roop Ki Rani… was the highest budget Indian film at the time but failed to impress the audiences at the box office upon its release in 1993.

Recollecting the memories of the film, Satish tweeted, “Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film. Celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher” To which Anupam Kher responded, “I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. ‘Shaitan Ki Kasam’ will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories.”

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

Along with Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor further added, “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu” Not just the star-cast, Twitterati also came out in support of Satish and lauded the film for its technical values. Responding to the reaction generated for and against the film after 25 years, the actor turned director further added, “It is not about good or bad after 25 years. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air. You must be a very successful person, but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful.”

I have great memories of #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja which completes 25years. ‘Shaitan Ki Kasam’ will always be proud of my association with the film & with @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @AnilKapoor @bindasbhidu & @SrideviBKapoor. In some failures there are greater success stories.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wWU0bBY2Jt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 16, 2018

Can’t believe it’s been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film & after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/xdpkxD9JJ1 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 16, 2018

