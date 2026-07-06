LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from ZEE5 and remains unavailable in India. Here's who Jaswant Singh Khalra was, the real story behind the film, why it faced years of certification hurdles, and what ZEE5 has said about its removal.

Real Story of Human Rights Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj. Photos: X
Real Story of Human Rights Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 08:54 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Satluj: A nearly three-year certification battle, 3 title changes and still Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj is facing struggles. The movie has been released on Zee5, taken down within just 24 hours, and now banned in India until further notice. The film which was earlier titled Punjab 95 and Kallu Kara, is directed by Honey Trehan and is inspired by the life of a bank employee who turned human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra. Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj has been suffering for a long time after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked for 127 cuts, according to the filmmaker. And this time, the movie was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 with no cuts and with a new title. 

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? 

Jaswant Singh Khalra was born in 1952 in Khalra village in Amritsar district. He worked as a bank employee in the 1980s before turning into a human rights activist. 

You Might Be Interested In

He soon became one of the heard voice of Punjab who is known for exposing cases of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy years in the state. One of the main demands of Jaswant Singh Khalra was to know where the bodies of people who were killed and allegedly cremated by the police. 

What is the Real Story of Jaswant Singh Khalra Behind Diljit Dosanjh Satluj

It all started after Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots. Many sikh families reported that their friends, family, and relatives had gone missing after being taken by the Punjab police during that period, after having a suspicion of having links with militancy. 

One of the main even which affected Jaswant Singh Khalra deeply. He started collecting information after several people near him started to disappear. His intense research led him to municipal corporation records in Amritsar, where he reportedly found documents which include the names, ages, and addresses of thousands of people who had allegedly been killed and illegally cremated by the police without informing their families. 

He instantly became one of the recognised voices of Punjab who attained the attention of national and international media. 

Jaswant Singh Khalra Missing 

In 1995, Jaswant Singh Khalra suddenly went missing without any prior chaos. He was later survived by his wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, and their two children, Navkiran Kaur and Janmeet Singh.  

According to the Khalis Foundation, he was last seen outside his house washing his car, and then he disappeared.  

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found proof that Jaswant Singh Khalra had been kept at a police station in Tarn Taran. The agency said that nine Punjab Police officials should face prosecution for their alleged role in his kidnapping and his murder.

On October 16, 2007, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, headed by Justices Mehtab Singh Gill and A N Jindal , increased the punishment to life imprisonment for four of the accused – former Sub-Inspectors Satnam Singh, Surinder Pal Singh and Jasbir Singh, along with former Head Constable Prithipal Singh. 

This all came with years of long legal battle. 

Why Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Banned From ZEE5 

Zee5 issued a statement and made the announcement on Sunday (July 5, 2026). It read, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

The streamer further added that, “We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

The post on social media was captioned by saying, “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon.”

Though Zee5 did not disclose the main reason for Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj on Jaswant Singh Khalra being removed from the OTT platform two days after its release.

Also Read: Why Is Jr NTR-Trivikram’s Film Facing Backlash? Seeman Warns Of ‘Severe Repercussions’, Demands Ban 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5
Tags: diljit dosanjhDiljit Dosanjh satlujJaswant Singh KhalraSatlujsatluj storyZEE5

RELATED News

After India’s Got Latent 2, Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post

Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai-Pune Travel Hit by Heavy Rain as Landslides Shut Expressway, Suspend Train Services

Mumbai Weather Today 6 July: Schools Closed in Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’; Check Latest Forecast

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit Against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic Reaches 17th Quarterfinal

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Records: Australia Win Title, Beth Mooney Shines, Shree Charani Leads Wicket Tally

Australia Women Beat England Women To Win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield Star At Lord’s

Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5
Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5
Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5
Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Real Story of Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Now Unavailable on ZEE5

QUICK LINKS