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Home > Entertainment News > Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, may remain inaccessible in India after a Centre-appointed committee reportedly recommended continuing the ban, citing concerns related to sovereignty, integrity and public order.

Satluj (Photo: X)
Satluj (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 16:52 IST

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj continues to deepen. According to multiple reports, a committee constituted by the Central government has recommended that the film should remain blocked from public access on online streaming platforms in India, citing concerns related to national security and the country’s sovereignty.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab’s militancy years before he was abducted and killed in 1995. The film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down for Indian viewers within 48 hours after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) raised security concerns.

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What did the Centre-appointed committee reportedly find?

Following the film’s removal, the Centre constituted an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to examine whether the restriction should continue. According to government sources, the committee concluded that blocking the film under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act was justified. The provision empowers the government to restrict online content in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign nations, or public order.

The panel reportedly observed that the film presents an “imbalanced narrative,” alleging that it focuses extensively on the excesses committed by security forces during Punjab’s insurgency while downplaying the violence carried out by militants. The committee includes representatives from several ministries, including Home Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Defence, External Affairs, Women and Child Development, and Law and Justice.

How did Satluj become a political flashpoint?

The controversy has extended beyond cinema into Punjab’s political landscape. After the film disappeared from ZEE5, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanded that the restriction be lifted. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced plans to organise screenings of the film across Punjab, arguing that younger generations should learn about the events depicted in the story.

The debate has also reignited conversations around the regulation of OTT content, particularly films released directly on streaming platforms without CBFC certification. Reports suggest the government is examining whether certification should become mandatory for all films released for public viewing, including OTT premieres. As of now, neither ZEE5 nor the makers have announced if or when Satluj will return for Indian audiences.

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Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns
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Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

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Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

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Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns
Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns
Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns
Satluj OTT Ban To Continue? Centre Panel Reportedly Recommends Blocking Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Over National Security Concerns

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