Satluj OTT Release: Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Film Is ‘Completely Uncut’ After Years of CBFC Row; Says Only the Title Has Changed

After spending almost three years caught in a certification dispute, Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited film has finally found its way to audiences. Released on ZEE5 on Friday under the new title Satluj, the film was originally announced as Punjab ’95 and is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film stars Diljit alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljeet Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Its release marks the end of one of the most talked-about censorship battles in recent Hindi cinema.

‘If even one cut had been made, I wouldn’t have promoted it’

Addressing fans during an Instagram Live session with Honey Trehan, Diljit made it clear that while the film’s title had changed, its content had not. “Our film has finally been released on ZEE5. Unfortunately, we couldn’t retain the title Punjab ’95 for certain reasons, so it is now called Satluj. But there are absolutely no cuts in the film. The version I watched in theatres two years ago is exactly the same version available now. If even one cut had been made, I would never have promoted this film,” the actor said.

Trehan echoed the claim, adding that Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of Jaswant Singh Khalra, had also watched the streaming version and confirmed that it was identical to the earlier cut screened privately. “Everything I had objected to removing is still in the film. None of the dialogues or scenes I fought for have been altered. The only change is the title,” the filmmaker said.

Diljit admitted that the release still feels surreal after years of uncertainty. “We waited so long that even today I kept asking Honey if the film was really releasing. It’s difficult to believe, but finally it’s here.”

A censorship battle that lasted nearly three years

Satluj became one of the most discussed unreleased films after Honey Trehan alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had demanded 127 cuts before granting certification. In several interviews over the past two years, the filmmaker argued that accepting those changes would have fundamentally altered the film.

He had claimed the suggested modifications included changing the title, removing references to the Punjab Police, deleting mentions of historical figures and locations, muting certain dialogues and altering visuals connected to the period in which the story is set. At the time, Trehan said he would rather remove his own name from the project than release a version that no longer reflected his film.

The project also missed its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and later faced delays in its international rollout, making its eventual streaming release a significant milestone for both the makers and audiences who had been waiting for years.

Industry backs the release

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also welcomed the film’s release, urging viewers to watch it. Calling it “one of the strongest and best films” he had seen in recent years, Kashyap noted that although the title had changed, the film itself remained intact.

The endorsement has added further attention to a film that had already become a symbol of conversations around artistic freedom and film certification in India.

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who investigated alleged illegal disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the 1990s.

The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljeet Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. With its release on ZEE5, audiences can now watch a film that spent years at the centre of one of Indian cinema’s most closely followed censorship controversies.