Satluj Takedown Explained: Why CBFC Certification Matters, Who Decides Scene Cuts, And What U, UA, A Ratings Really Mean

Diljit Dosanjh’s long-delayed film Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, has once again found itself at the centre of a national debate on film certification. Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after years of delays linked to certification-related disputes. However, it was removed from the platform in India within 48 hours, with ZEE5 stating that the film would remain unavailable until further notice.

Amid the controversy, a report by The Indian Express said the Centre is considering amendments that would require all films released for public viewing, including direct-to-OTT releases, to obtain certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The development has sparked fresh questions about how India’s film certification system works and why some films face cuts while others do not.

What is the CBFC and why is its certificate important?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a statutory body functioning under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It certifies films under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, before they can be publicly exhibited in India. At present, a CBFC certificate is mandatory for films released in cinemas. OTT platforms, however, currently operate under the Information Technology Rules and follow a self-classification system rather than mandatory CBFC certification.

According to reports, the government is now examining whether this distinction should continue as more films bypass theatres and release directly on streaming platforms.

Who decides whether scenes should be cut?

Contrary to popular belief, individual officers do not decide a film’s fate. When a filmmaker submits a movie, it is first viewed by an Examining Committee, which consists of CBFC members and advisory panel members from diverse professional backgrounds.

The committee may:

Grant certification without changes.

Recommend modifications or scene cuts.

Refuse certification if it believes the film violates legal provisions.

If the producer disagrees with the committee’s decision, the matter can be reviewed through the Board’s internal process, and filmmakers also have the option of approaching the courts.

The Board typically evaluates films on factors such as violence, sexually explicit content, hate speech, communal sensitivity, national security, public order, and content that could incite unlawful activity.

What do U, UA, A and S certificates mean? The CBFC classifies films into different categories to help audiences understand who a film is suitable for. Here’s what each certification means: U (Universal): Suitable for viewers of all age groups. Children and adults can watch the film without restrictions.

Suitable for viewers of all age groups. Children and adults can watch the film without restrictions. UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+: Children below the specified age are advised to watch the film only under parental guidance. These age-specific categories were introduced to provide parents with clearer guidance on age-appropriate content.

Children below the specified age are advised to watch the film only under parental guidance. These age-specific categories were introduced to provide parents with clearer guidance on age-appropriate content. A (Adults Only): Restricted to viewers aged 18 years and above due to mature themes, violence, language or other adult content.

Restricted to viewers aged 18 years and above due to mature themes, violence, language or other adult content. S (Special Category): Issued only for a specific class of people, such as doctors, scientists or other professionals, depending on the subject matter of the film. These certificates are meant to guide audiences about the suitability of a film and should not be seen as a measure of its quality or entertainment value.

Why has Satluj become a political issue?

Beyond certification, Satluj has become a political flashpoint in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. According to government officials quoted by The Indian Express, authorities raised concerns that the film’s portrayal of the militancy era could be viewed as presenting state actions as systemic oppression and might be used to revive sensitive political narratives among younger audiences and sections of the Sikh diaspora.

Meanwhile, political parties have taken opposing positions. The Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the film’s removal from ZEE5, while Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced plans to organise public screenings across Punjab.

With discussions underway on expanding certification requirements to OTT platforms, the Satluj controversy has evolved beyond a single film. It has reopened a larger conversation about creative freedom, regulation of digital content, and how India balances artistic expression with public policy in the streaming era.