Satluj: ZEE5 Urges Fans Not To Support Piracy After Diljit Dosanjh Asks Viewers To Share Film Following Its Removal

Just two days after its much-awaited digital release, Satluj has landed in the middle of another controversy. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was removed from ZEE5 India on Sunday, leaving many viewers confused. However, removing the film from the platform did little to curb its reach. Within hours, pirated copies began circulating across social media, with users sharing download links and full versions of the film. While ZEE5 has appealed to audiences not to support piracy, Diljit Dosanjh has taken a different stand, saying the film now belongs to the people and encouraging those who have it to share it with others.

ZEE5 Urges Viewers Not To Watch Pirated Copies

As pirated versions of Satluj continued to spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), ZEE5 released another public statement on Monday, asking viewers not to support piracy. The streaming platform said it is doing everything possible to restore the film and requested audiences to wait for an official release.

“We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you.” Along with the statement, ZEE5 shared a poster that read: “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don’t support piracy.” Despite the appeal, users continued sharing links to downloaded copies, while many others requested different file formats in the comments.

Diljit Dosanjh Says The Film Now Belongs To The Audience

Only a few hours before ZEE5’s statement, Diljit Dosanjh addressed fans during an Instagram Live session. The actor admitted he was disappointed that the film had disappeared so quickly but said he was relieved that thousands of people had already watched and downloaded it during the brief window it was available online. According to Diljit, once content reaches the internet, it is almost impossible to erase it.

He said the film now belongs to the audience and cannot be stopped anymore. Diljit also encouraged people who had downloaded Satluj to share it with family and friends so that more viewers could experience the story. He added that seeing videos of people watching the film together, including one from Rajasthan, made him happy because the film had finally reached the public after years of delays.

Why Was Satluj Removed From ZEE5?

Satluj premiered on ZEE5 India on July 3 but was taken down just two days later. The version released on the platform was reportedly the same uncut version that had earlier been approved by the family of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose life inspired the film. After removing the title, ZEE5 issued a statement thanking audiences for the overwhelming response and reaffirming its support for the film and its makers.

The platform said it continues to believe in the film’s creative vision and is exploring every legal option to bring it back to Indian viewers. However, it confirmed that Satluj will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

Satluj Faced Years Of Delays

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj was originally announced as Punjab ’95 and stars Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film traces Khalra’s investigation into the alleged disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during Punjab’s militancy years in the 1980s and 1990s. By examining official cremation records, Khalra uncovered evidence of alleged illegal cremations and custodial killings, bringing international attention to the issue.

In September 1995, Khalra was abducted outside his home in Amritsar. According to court findings, he was tortured and murdered, while his body was allegedly disposed of in the Harike canal. Several Punjab Police personnel were later convicted in connection with the case, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld their convictions. After years of legal hurdles, certification disputes and multiple delays, Satluj finally reached audiences, only to disappear again within 48 hours. Even so, the conversation around the film continues, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the year.