Satte Pe Satta: Makers of Satte Pe Satta have finalised the new cast for the remake and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma will be a part of the film. Read on to more about the remake.

Satte Pe Satta: Hrithik Roshan to share screen space with Anushka Sharma in the remake

Satte Pe Satta: The remake of one the classic films of Bollywood titled Satte Pe Satta is being made and it seems makers have finalised the cast of film. The film will feature Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and Aayush Sharma in the lead role. Released in 1982, the original film starred legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini and now it will be interesting to see how Hrithik and Anushka fit into the role.

As per reports, Super 30 actor Hrithik initially denied to be part of the remake but later roped in. In the film, Aayush will be seen playing the role of his little brother nad Anushka will be seen as his love interest. It should be noted that the movie will be the first collaboration of Hrithik and Anushka and fans are excited to watch their chemistry on screen.

Anushka Sharma has not signed any movie after Zero and Sui Dhaga and from a long time she is seen spending quality time with husband and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Zero also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and did not do well at the box office. Apart from that, Sui Dhaga had Varun Dhawan in the lead and performed decently at the box office.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen with Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action drama titled War. The latest song from the movie was released today titled Jai Jai Shivshankar and garnered amazing response from fans. The film is slated to release on October 2. Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 which performed really well at the box office and he was appreciated for giving a mind-blowing performance.

