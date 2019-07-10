Satte Pe Satta remake: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have reportedly collaborated for Farah Khan's next project which will be a remake of Satte Pe Satta. Though Deepika Padukone has green signalled the project, no official announcement is made from the makers.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming drama film Super 30 which will hit the silver screens on July 12. Reports also reveal that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. A source close to the makers revealed that they both wanted to cast Deepika Padukone for two reasons, one they love the actor and second she suits the character best.

The makers also revealed that when Deepika Padukone did her debut in the film Om Shanto On, her face cut resembled Hema Malini. They also said that when Farah discussed the script with Deepika, she loved it and immediately agreed to the proposal. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the third collaboration of Deepika, Farah and Rohit Shetty, while the first of Deepika and Hrithik.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 where she will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. The film is among the highly anticipated films which will narrate the victory of India in Cricket World Cup in 1983.

