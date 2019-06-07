After Agneepath, actor Hrithik Roshan will again step into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes for Farah Khan's next project which will be the remake of 1980's superhit film Satte Pe Satta.

After Agneepath actor Hrithik Roshan is likely to be seen in Farah Khan’s upcoming film and a remake of 80’s superhit film Satte Pe Satta. The original version of Satte Pe Satta comprises Shansha of Bollywood Amitabh Bachan and was released in January 1982. The blockbuster hit also featured Hema Malini as lead actor in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

The film also featured Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer.

Satte Pe Satta was an action-comedy film which originally revolved around the lives of seven uneducated brothers. The fate of these brothers took an altogether different route when the eldest one got married and brought his wife home. In the movie, the brothers were named after the Hindi names of the week Monday to Sunday.

A few years ago, Hrithik Roshan was seen in the remake of Bollywood movie Agneepath, which also had Amitabh Bachan in the lead role. The audience response was same for the remake too as Hrithik Roshan-starrer did a fabulous job at the box office and was a massive massive hit. Along with Hrithik the movie also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, the actor was seen in the Super 30 trailer. The tale is inspired by an original tale of Anand Kumar. The Super 30 group is rooted in Bihar. This tale has a strong message. It tells how an individual takes charge of 30 underprivileged IIT aspirants every year. He tutors them and makes sure all of them succeed. During the tenure the entire lot stays together, their food and lodging are also taken care of by the founder.

Despite his tanned look and Bihari accent, the actor has moved the masses with his powerful acting. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the release. The movie is all set to hit the silver screen on 12 July.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App