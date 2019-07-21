Satte Pe Satta remake: Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif has been reportedly roped in to reprise the role of Hema Malini in Satte Pe Satta remake. Directed by Farah Khan, the makers are still scouting for other actors in the film and an official announcement will follow soon right after the process is completed.

Satte Pe Satta remake: The trend of remakes doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon in Bollywood and the latest film to join the long list is Satte Pe Satta. Amid several conjectures around the leading lady, the latest report by a news portal suggests that Katrina Kaif has been roped opposite Hrithik Roshan and will be seen stepping in the shoes of Hema Malini in the film. Earlier, speculation was rife that Deepika Padukone is also in talks with the filmmakers for the role.

Speaking about the development, a source told the news portal that many top A-list actresses were being considered for the role. The makers of the film had a tough decision to make keeping in mind that it was Hrithik Roshan and the leading lady had to fill in the shoes of Hema Malini. However, it was finally decided that Katrina Kaif would be apt for the role. Honored to have the opportunity, Katrina Kaif is excited to play an interesting role.

The source also said that the original film had an ensemble cast and it will take sometime for the makers to finalise the cast. When everything is finalised, an official announcement will be made. Directed by Farah Khan and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty, Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the most anticipated projects at the moment.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 is performing really well at the box office. Garnering positive reviews from critics and the audience, the film has also been made tax free in Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. After Super 30, Hrithik will be seen in the film War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who recently starred in blockbuster film Bharat alongside Salman Khan, will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar.

