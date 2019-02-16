Saturdays are overrated for Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput, here's what they do on weekends: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who has been seen in Kedarnath and Simmba, and Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput were captured coming out of a gym on Saturday,

Saturdays are overrated for Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput, here’s what they do on weekends: Looks and fitness go hand in hand for almost every B-town celebrity. It was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora who made headlines as they started sharing glimpses from their gym sessions with their followers out there. No denying to the fact that both of them own an exceptionally drooling figure and it is their hard work and passion towards fitness that should be credited. Following their path is Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan, who is no new to these sweat out sessions.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba opposite to Ranveer Singh and it was her second super hit film after Kedarnath. Recently, paparazzi caught Sara leaving a gym and it was pretty clear that she had a super sweaty workout session. Donning an easygoing dark black tee and a pair of shorts, Sara Ali Khan looked as sharp as ever. Usually, gym goers consider a weekend as their cheat days, however, Sara Ali Khan did not seem to apply the concept with her fitness schedule.

Apart from Sara, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is one another believer of no cheat days. She recently took the 100-day walk challenge and can be spotted out her gym on regular basis. Mira has become more conscious of her health and body post-pregnancy.

