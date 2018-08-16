Satyamev Jayate box office collection day 2 LIVE updates: Bollywood actor John Abraham is back with another super-hit film Satyamev Jayate. Released on the occasion of Independence Day 2018, the film had clashed with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold at the box office.

Independence Day 2018 turned out to be an entertaining one for cinema-goers as two films, namely Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate hit the screens. Despite a stiff competition, both the film held their ground and managed to garner praises not only from the audience but also film critics and Industry Insiders.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Emmy Entertainment, Satyamev Jayate managed to create the right buzz with the intriguing trailer of the film along with Nora Fatehi’s hit dance number Dilbar. Along with John Abraham, Bollywood actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar were also seen essaying prominent roles in the film.

Check out the LIVE updates of John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate’s box office collection here:

8:00 am: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on August 16 noted that both Satyamev Jayate and Gold have done a terrific business at the box office on Day 1 of the film release.

The BIG HOLIDAY [#IndependenceDay] results in BIG NUMBERS at the BO… Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have TERRIFIC Day 1… Both, Akshay and John record their HIGHEST *Day 1* biz… The *combined* total is approx ₹ 45 cr [+/-], which is HUMONGOUS… Yesss, BO is on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

