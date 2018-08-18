Satyamev Jayate box office collection Day 4 LIVE updates: John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15. Starring John Abraham along with Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in prominent roles, Satyamev Jayate clashed with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold at the box office.

With lots of action and drama filled with patriotism, Satyamev Jayate is a perfect Indpendence watch for the fans. After witnessing a remarkable start at the box office on Day 1 at the box office, John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate slowed down on Day 2 and earned a total collection of Rs 28.44 crore. Sharing the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter handle, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Satyamev Jayate earned Rs 20.52 crore on Day 1 followed by Rs 7.92 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs 28.44 crore.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Emmy Entertainment. Along with John Abraham, the film stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Check out the LIVE updates of Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:

9:00 am: The box office earnings of Satyamev Jayate on Day 3 will be revealed shortly.

