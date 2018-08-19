Satyamev Jayate box office collection Day 5 LIVE updates: Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate had hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day 2018, i.e August 15, 2018. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold at the box office.

After impressing the audience with his film Parmanu earlier this year, John Abraham is back with a bang with another film release Satyamev Jayate. From Drama, action, romance to patriotism, Satyamev Jayate has maintained a stronghold at the box office despite a stiff competition from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Saturday revealed that Satyamev Jayate has earned a total collection of Rs 34.92 crore.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate stars Bollywood actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar along with John Abraham. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Monisha Advani.

Check out the LIVE updates of John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:

9:30 am: The Day 5 box office collection of John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate is expected to be revealed soon.

