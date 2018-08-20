Satyamev Jayate box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates: Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham has packed a strong punch at the box office. In the opening weekend, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 56.91 crore.

After impressing the fans with his performance in Parmanu, John Abraham is back on the big screen to deliver another smashing hit. Released on the occasion of Independence Day 2018, Satyamev Jayate has packed a strong punch at the box office. With an action, romance, drama and patriotism packed into one, the film has definitely emerged as a perfect Independence gift for the cinema-goers. Despite facing a stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold, the film managed to solidify its position and entertain the fans.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Emmy Entertainment. Along with John Abraham, Satyamev Jayate stars Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. With this, Nora Fatehi also raised the excitement bar up high for Satyamev Jayate with her hit song ‘Dilbar’.

Check out the LIVE updates of John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:

12:00 pm: John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate has earned a total collection of Rs 56.91 crore on opening weekend. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total… Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5… Weekdays biz is crucial… Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

9:00 am: The Day 6 box office collection of Satyamev Jayate will be released shortly.

