After impressing the audience with his previous release Parmanu earlier this year, Bollywood actor John Abraham is back to the big screen with his latest release Satyamev Jayate. Despite a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold, Satyamev Jayate has managed to retain a stronghold at the box office and earned over Rs 20 crore on the opening day. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday revealed that Satyamev Jayate earned a total of Rs 20.52 crore on Day 1 at the box office.
Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Emmy Entertainment, Satyamev Jayate also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. With an intriguing trailer and Nora Fatehi’s hit dance number Dilbar, Satyamev Jayate managed to create the right buzz among the fans.
Check out the LIVE updates of Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:
9:0o am: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlights 5-day weekend biz. remains crucial for John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.