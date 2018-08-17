Satyamev Jayate box office Day 3 LIVE updates: Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma has hit the screens. The film had clashed with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold at the box office.

After impressing the audience with his previous release Parmanu earlier this year, Bollywood actor John Abraham is back to the big screen with his latest release Satyamev Jayate. Despite a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold, Satyamev Jayate has managed to retain a stronghold at the box office and earned over Rs 20 crore on the opening day. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday revealed that Satyamev Jayate earned a total of Rs 20.52 crore on Day 1 at the box office.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani under T-Series and Emmy Entertainment, Satyamev Jayate also stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. With an intriguing trailer and Nora Fatehi’s hit dance number Dilbar, Satyamev Jayate managed to create the right buzz among the fans.

Check out the LIVE updates of Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:

9:0o am: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlights 5-day weekend biz. remains crucial for John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

After a big holiday [#IndependenceDay] on Wed, it was the regular working day on Thu… #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate took a hit on Day 2, since biz, generally, witnesses a decline after a holiday… Growth in biz is most crucial at this stage [Fri to Sun]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

A *5-day extended opening weekend* is a rarity… If #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate manage to cement their status by recording solid numbers over the next few days, an impressive lifetime total will be on the cards… It's a wait and watch situation right now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

