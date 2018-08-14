On India’s 72nd Indepedence Day, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate is all set to be released worldwide on Wednesday, August 15, and before the people see the film, John held a screening for his industry friends. Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani, the film is a story about a man who combats against corruption and social injustice.
The film was released in UAE on Tuesday, which is filled with patriotism and corruption but the lead actor of the film John has made it clear that the film is entirely for an entertaining commercial film. though John plays the role of a vigilante he does not want to call this a vigilante film. The title of the film means the triumph of truth.
As the film is going to be released on the same day with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, responding to this John said, “It is not going to affect Akshay and me in our personal space since both of our movies are releasing on a holiday, I believe there is space for two movies.”
The other amazing part of the film is a song titled Dilbar which features Nora Fatehi, the song has gone viral on social media and has gained millions of views on YouTube and the trailer was also loved by the audience. Satyameva Jayate also stars the great superstar Manoj Baypayee in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, as it remains to be seen how the film does on the silver screen after its release, the film has gained a lot of attention on Twitter. Herer are some of the reactions John’s Satyameva Jayate gained on Twitter.
