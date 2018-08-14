Helmed and written by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate concentrates on issues like corruption and social injustice. the film is scheduled to be released worldwide on Wednesday, August 15. As the film is going to be released on the same day of Akshay Kumar's Gold, it remains to be seen which one does better on the box office.

On India’s 72nd Indepedence Day, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate is all set to be released worldwide on Wednesday, August 15, and before the people see the film, John held a screening for his industry friends. Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani, the film is a story about a man who combats against corruption and social injustice.

The film was released in UAE on Tuesday, which is filled with patriotism and corruption but the lead actor of the film John has made it clear that the film is entirely for an entertaining commercial film. though John plays the role of a vigilante he does not want to call this a vigilante film. The title of the film means the triumph of truth.

As the film is going to be released on the same day with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, responding to this John said, “It is not going to affect Akshay and me in our personal space since both of our movies are releasing on a holiday, I believe there is space for two movies.”

The other amazing part of the film is a song titled Dilbar which features Nora Fatehi, the song has gone viral on social media and has gained millions of views on YouTube and the trailer was also loved by the audience. Satyameva Jayate also stars the great superstar Manoj Baypayee in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, as it remains to be seen how the film does on the silver screen after its release, the film has gained a lot of attention on Twitter. Herer are some of the reactions John’s Satyameva Jayate gained on Twitter.

Just find out #SatyamevaJayate is rated A . What a fucking disaster of such a nice movie. #SatyamevJayate #SatyamevaJayate review — arfu (@arafatlive) August 14, 2018

So it's #Gold & #SatyamevaJayate tomorrow! SUPER EXCITED for both the movies. It's like watching two altogether different templates of movie making in a single day. Hope both serve for whatever they're made for. #GoldMovie #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug #AkshayKumar #JohnAbraham — Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) August 13, 2018

Make a way guys. The king of actions is on his way. @TheJohnAbraham is coming this 15th Aug in the screens near you with #SatyamevaJayate. #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug is all set to burn the silver screens @SMJFilm and to add cherry on cake, we have @BajpayeeManoj also. Ahaaa. — Devesh Nagadia (@devesh_nagadia) August 13, 2018

