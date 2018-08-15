Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate is a film which deals with issues such as corruption and social injustice. The film has been released worldwide on Wednesday, August 15. As the film releases on the same day of Akshay Kumar's Gold, it remains to be seen which one does better on the box office.

The film is a fairly commercial thriller fronted by 2 actors who have delivered a very impactful performance though it concentrates on the issue of corruption

Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate was released worldwide on Wednesday, August 15. The film stresses on various issues, such s corruption, social injustice. With stars like Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma, the film is a mix of action, romance and climax. In the film, John plays the role of a vigilante who aspires to bring justice to those who have been victims of the corrupt system. Another interesting part of the film is its very famous song, titled Dilbar, which features Nora Fatehi, the song has received too much attention on social media.

The film was released in UAE on Tuesday, which is filled with nationalistic ideas and corruption but the lead actor of the film John said in an interview that the film is basically for an entertaining commercial film only. Though John plays the role of a vigilante he does not want to call this a vigilante film.

Meanwhile, As we all know Satyameva Jayate is released on the same day with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, it remains to be seen which one does better on box office.

Though in an interview John said, “It is not going to affect Akshay and me in our personal space since both of our movies are releasing on a holiday, I believe there is space for two movies.”

After the massive hit of RajkumaHirani’s’s Sanju and Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, it remains to be seen how well it will do at the box office.

