Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew, moving away from the party’s line, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).“Satyamev Jayate” (Truth alone triumphs) the 30-year-old tweeted, even as his father Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and their NCP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena-led state government. Both NCP and Shiv Sena, over the last two months, had expressed confidence in the investigations by Mumbai Police when the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded CBI inquiry into the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Parth was openly censured by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for demanding a probe by the premier investigation agency into the case.“We don’t give importance to Parth Pawar’s demand, he is immature,” the NCP chief had remarked last week.Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had even met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s death.Sharad Pawar had said that he trusts Maharashtra Police but will not oppose if someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter.

“I have seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for the last 50 years and I trust them. I do not want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won’t oppose it,” Pawar said.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the CBI to probe the case, while holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the actor’s death was legitimate.The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.Parth’s comment over the apex court’s decision is also significant as it comes after his uncle’s ally Shiv Sena openly censured the young leader.

“It would be foolishness to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case. Some experienced people are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry. It should be understood that there is a conspiracy going on to hurt Maharashtra’s self-respect and identity under the cover of the CBI probe in the case,” Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana wrote in its editorial on August 14.

सत्यमेव जयते! — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) August 19, 2020

