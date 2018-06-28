The much-awaited trailer of John Abrahim starrer Satyamev Jayate was out on Thursday and the moment it was released has created a storm on social media. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15, and from the trailer we can totally predict that it is going to be a blockbuster.

John Abraham is back with another action-pack performance, and this time it is Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyamev Jayate. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, and will face a competition from other major releases of the month including Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and Yamla Pagla Deewana, starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The trailer of the movie was made public today and within two hours it has garnered over 481,422 views. The trailer has received a massive response from John Abrahim fans as the film has got something that is most loved about John, and yes we are talking about action.

In the trailer, John Abrahim, who is single-handedly trying to remove the corruption from the country, is on a personal mission, which is to seek justice for his father’s death. John Abrahim took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer of his upcoming movie. It seems that John fans are going crazy over the trailer of Satyamev Jayate.

Film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer and wrote: “Seems like a full on mass entertainer… Trailer of # SatyamevaJayate… Stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… 15 Aug 2018 release.”

In just two hours, the Twitter post was retweeted over 1.6k times and 18k likes. Here are some of the reactions from Twitterati, which is sending the fans into a frenzy.

O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G ❤❤❤ I just can't describe how energetic and amazing trailer. It is!!! Really GOOD DAYS for Indian Cinema too ❤💕#SatyamevaJayateTrailer You Rocked it John 👊❤ https://t.co/qpSM5i4awr — Pankti 🙂 (@panktikapadia1) June 28, 2018

#SatyamevaJayateTrailer packs a solid punch 👊 it will hit the bull's eye. Can't get it out of my mind! @TheJohnAbraham u r just 💪👊😍

Two brothers from another mothers are coming to rule this independence day. Loved both #GoldTrailer &#SMJTrailer 2 back to back shows this IDay — jatin (@jatin_kucha) June 28, 2018

What a fantastic #SatyamevaJayateTrailer with the great stuff and fully Maas dialogue.

As a movie lover i can't miss it. Congratulations Milap Zaveri and entire team for super movie.

It's going to rock this independence day — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) June 28, 2018

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts…” Sir Winston Churchill Words that I have chosen to live by and possibly best describe my friend @zmilap Knock it out of the park today as*#@le!!! #SatyamevaJayateTrailer — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 28, 2018

@TheJohnAbraham at his best. what a trailer!! faadu !! Big competition ahead for @akshaykumar Let's see which movie wins the battle on 15th.#SatyamevaJayateTrailer #GoldTrailer — Vinesh Joshi (@vneshjoshi) June 28, 2018

The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, who is playing the role of a cop and is chasing the vigilante. Apart from John and Manoj, the movie also has actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles. after watching the trailer, we can totally predict that its is going to be a Blockbuster, however, the competition it is going to face might create a confusion among the fans about which movie to watch and which not.

