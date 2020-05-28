Satyameva Jayate 2:: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has brought everything at a standstill. Though, the government has imposed lockdown with relaxations, the shoot of the films and shoots have been stopped. Reports suggest that John Abraham and the team Satyameva Jayate 2 decided to begin with the shoot from April 10 but due to the pandemic, everything was paused. Recently, the director of the film Milap Zaveri said that it was good that they didn’t start the shooting as losses are higher when shoots are paused in between.

The filmmaker revealed that he is constantly in touch with the crew and cast and the team is currently working on the script and is making it crisper in terms of punches and refining dialogues. He added that he is also in touch with the action directors Anbu and Arivu and is closely monitoring the action scenes which John Abraham will be performing. He added that in the first two installments, two brothers were seen fighting against corruption, in this part, John Abraham will be seen in larger than life avatar.

In the upcoming installment, John Abraham’s character would have superhero qualities similar to Hulk from the Avengers series. He added that he will do all the things which he has not attempted till now. The director said that he is sure that the audience will find it more interesting that earlier parts. Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen playing the female lead opposite John Abraham in the film.

Apart from Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham will be seen in films like Sanjay Gupta starrer Mumbai Saga which is an action crime film and Lakshya Raj Anand’s film Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

