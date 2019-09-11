Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Kholsa showed her excitement to come back with Jonh Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. As she was on a long break from acting, Divya is all set to bang on the theaters with this film

Divya Kumar Khosla is back to acting with John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2. The actress parted away from acting and became director and producer. Recently she produced john Abraham starrer Batla House which was a great success. She directed and produced many other films. She made her Bollywood debut in acting with Sunny Deol starrer Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo. She made her debut in direction with Yaariyan which was a college drama.

The actress is now back with full power and she felt excited as she is going to work opposite to Joh Abraham. She said that there are many actors who dot wants to cast opposite to a married co-star but John has acceptance to everything. He is a gentleman and co-starring with him is an interesting part for me. I was seeking for such kind of opportunities where I could make a comeback.

She talked more about john Abraham, said he does a lot on social issues, working with him will be a pleasure. Recently he was gearing up towards plastic ban. He said that the government is putting a lot of efforts but when his friends went to sea in Mumbai it was full of plastics. John added that there is a heavy need to promote plastic bans and it is a critical issue.

The actress had done a phenomenal role in the films Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, Love Today and Bulbul. Although the films do not get the box-office success but her performances were highly appreciated. She had also seen in a cameo role in the film Sanam Re. Divya directed films Sanam Re and Yaariyan. Also she produced films that include Roy, Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana, and John Abraham starrer Batla House. Now is also producing Marjaanva and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

