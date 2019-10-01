Satyameva Jayate 2: The first look posters of Satyamev Jayate 2 featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla are finally out. Slated for a release on Gandhi Jayanti next year, the film will clash with Sardar Udham Singh, Toofan and Rambo at the silver screens.

Satyameva Jayate 2: When it comes to an out and out nationalist film, one actor who comes to our mind is John Abraham. All his previous films in the recent past including Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House have been an ode to a similar emotion and fans are loving this phase of the actor. After the blockbuster success of 2018 Independence day releases Satyameva Jayate, the makers of the film have announced a sequel of the film co-starring Divya Khosla.

As we gear up for this week’s big releases, i.e War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have released the first look posters of the film on social media. Echoing the emotion of patriotism, the tagline of the poster reads ‘Tann Mann Dhann Se Badhkar Jann Gann Mann.’

In the first poster, John Abraham can be seen dressed as an earnest and fierce cop with the tricolor Indian flag painted on his chest. The second poster features Divya Khosla dressed in a white ethnic outfit paired with a tricolor dupatta. However, her appearance seems to suggest a loose geographical representation of India. Along with the theme, the first posters also reveal that Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2020.

Touted as a fight against injustice and power abuse, Satyameva Jayate 2 will also star Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled under the banner of T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film will clash with Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh as well as the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo featuring Tiger Shroff.

Speaking about Satyameva Jayate, the first instalment of the film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s film Gold at the box office. While the film earned Rs 80.5 crore in India, it earned a total collection of Rs 108 crore worldwide. Along with Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham will also be seen in upcoming films like Pagalpanti and Mumbai Saga.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App