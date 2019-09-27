Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham starrer will go on theatres on October 20, 2020. The film is a sequel of 2018 hit film Satyameva Jayate which also featured John Abraham in the lead role. The first poster of the film is out which revealed the release date.

Satyameva Jayate 2: After the huge success of Satyameva Jayate, the makers had decided to go for the sequel of Satyameva Jayate. The makers have now confirmed that John Abraham will remain the protagonist in the film and will be seen in the character of a cop once again. The actor is cast opposite to Divya Khosla Kumar and the makers have confirmed that most of the star cast will remain same but the additional star cast will be cherry on top.

The makers revealed that the film will slay theatres on October 2, 2020. The film is a sequel of Satyameva Jayate which had been released in 2018 and recieved a lot of appreciation from the audience. John Abraham set his genre and now he left no stone unturned with his performance. His acting skills and dedication towards his work had also been appreciated in his last film Batla House which was based on true events. The actor recieved a lot of compliments for the film and the film also performed well on box-office.

The film was Milap Milan Zaveri directorial and being produced under many which include Krishna Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojvani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani. The first poster of the film is also out, although it do not reveal the looks of the stars, it confirmed that the film will release on October 2, 2020.

IT'S OFFICIAL… John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in #SatyamevaJayate2… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani… 2 Oct 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/cokphhns7s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

John Abraham gave commendable ventures in this particular genre like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Pramanu: The story of Pokhran. The audience also loved his performance in Shoot Out At Wadala, Madras Cafe, Kaal, Housefull, Saalame Ishq, babul.

Talking about female lead Divya Khosla Kumar, she is coming back to acting after long. Earlier she also talked about John Abraham and shared her gratitude towards him and the makers. The actress tried her hands in production and direction, her famous directorial was Yaariyan.

