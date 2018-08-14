Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham's highly anticipated film Satyameva Jayate is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday—August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media, is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release.

Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham’s highly anticipated film Satyameva Jayate is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday—August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media, is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release. The intriguing trailer of the film has already generated a lot of curiosity among fans and the film is expected to have a https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odXKXLG43cogood start at the box office.

The popular song from the film titled Dilbar which features Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media and has garnered millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube and the trailer was also loved by the audience. Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Baypayee in a prominent role.

The film talks about how a brave and innocent police officer fights corruption and corrupt politicians in the country. Satyameva Jayate also stars Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in key roles and will be released on the occasion of Independence Day.

The film has been helmed and written by Milap Milan Zaveri and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film will be distributed under the banner of T-Series Films and EmmyEntertainment. Satyameva Jayate will also face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold which will also be releasing on the same day.

Satyameva Jayate is one of the most anticipated films of this year and even the songs of the film have become major chartbusters. John Abraham’s previous film Parmanu The Story of Pokhran was also a massive hit at the box office and now there are a lot of expectations from Satyameva Jayate as well. However, the fate of the film will be decided once the initial box office numbers come out. Satyameva Jayate and Gold will be releasing on Independence Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More