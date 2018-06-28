Satyameva Jayate, Gold, and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se are going to compete with each other on the box office on this Independence Day. Among three of them, while there are predictions that Gold is going to be a mega-blockbuster, only a word of mouth can help Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Satyameva Jayate.

It seems like this Independence Day, Bollywood fans are going to witness a lot of confusion over which movie to watch to kick-start their weekend. Recently, the trailers of three mega-budget movies were released, and three of them are multi-starrer with renowned faces of the Hindi film Industry. Coming to the movies, Akshay Kumar’s Gold, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, and Deol family’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se are all lined up to hit the big screens on August 15. After taking a look at the trailers, we can predict that the story of Gold and Satyamev Jayate are based on patriotism, while Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is going to be a family entertainer.

Meanwhile, we can say that among three of them, Gold is going to be a mega-blockbuster, only a word of mouth is going to help Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Satyameva Jayate. Also, the grand-level promotions being done by Akshay Kumar and his co-stars is going to profit Gold, while the cast of other two movies is not highly involved in the promotion of the movie.

The other factor that is going to help Gold is definitely Akshay Kumar. Going through his last performances, he has mostly done movies which were based on social issues. From Padman to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar used his brand value to make his movies a superhit, and the scripts of the movie also helped the movies to hit the box office.

Well, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate also has a minute possibility to rule the box office, as his fans love him in such action-pack movies. However, the chances of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to attract the Bollywood fans are a bit lesser than the others. Before coming to any conclusion, let’s just wait for the release of the three movies.

