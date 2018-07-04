The much-awaited song Dilbar, a recreated version of Dilbar from 1990 film Sirm Tum has finally been unveiled. n the song, Nora is seen in a sexy red lehenga and her sizzling belly dance moves have set the Internet on Fire. The song showcases Nora seducing John, who is playing a tough cop in the film. Nora's seductive expressions and John's tough looks is what is making this revised version worth the wait.

The recreated version of Sushmita Sen’s iconic song titled Dilbar from 1990 film Sirm Tum has finally been unveiled. The song has features Moroccan-Canadian dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi and John Abraham for John’s much-awaited film Satyameva Jayate. In the song, Nora is seen in a sexy red lehenga and her sizzling belly dance moves have set the Internet on Fire. The song showcases Nora seducing John, who is playing a tough cop in the film. Nora’s seductive expressions and John’s tough looks is what is making this revised version worth the wait.

The much anticipated song has been crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar and Ikka while the lyrics have been given by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the Tamma Tamma fame from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He also recreated the iconic song Humma Humma for the film OK Jaanu.

Satyameva Jayate stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in lead roles and is slated to hit the big screen on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15 this year.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate is backed by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Madhu Bojwani.

Satyameva Jayate deals with the sensitive issue of corruption in the country in which John plays the role of an honest and brave cop who is fighting the root cause of corruption.

The film will also face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer Gold and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and John and Manoj Bajpayee’s acting is being appreciated.

Nora Fatehi is a dancer-turned-actor who shot to fame after participating in the ninth season of controversial reality game show Bigg Boss.

