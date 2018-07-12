And finally, the romantic song of action thriller Satyameva Jayate is out! T-Series took its YouTube to share the first song of the movie that stars Bollywood actor John Abraham and newbie Aisha Sharma. Sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, Paniyon Sa song revolves around the cute lovy dovy moments of Bollywood’s latest couple. Calling the track magical, fans of Abraham and Sharma can’t stop gushing about them.
Welcome to the roller coaster of your life @aishasharma25 https://t.co/eEAeWhnMwA #PaniyonSa #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug @TheJohnAbraham @zmilap @TSeries @EmmayEntertain
— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) July 12, 2018
Take a look at the reactions fans have already starting giving to the melodious song.
What a great song sir
— Rohit Singh(jafcians) (@RohitSi32693740) July 12, 2018
Beautiful track awesome composition
Fab lyrics and brilliant singing ✍️🎹🎙️🎵🎶🎶🎵👌👌👏👏
— Nikhil Purohit (@NikhilP01649368) July 12, 2018
Loving it #PaniyonSa 😍💕 @TheJohnAbraham @aishasharma25 #SatyamevaJayate @AtifAslamTeam #Aadeez pic.twitter.com/FTgRXHKKLN
— Amit John (@amitzjohn) July 12, 2018
#AtifAslam sang another awesome song his voice gives always peace. and chemistry between #JohnAbraham and #AishaSharma looks amazing love this song
— Sanjay Lohani (@lohani_sanjay) July 12, 2018
BAADLON BAADLON SA UDTA RAHOON
TERE EK ISHAARE PE TERI OR MUDTA RAHOON😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
— уαѕн [jαfcíαn] (@Yashn001) July 12, 2018
#PaniyonSa Trending At No.3 in Pakistan ❤
Keep share the more you listen the more you'll addict to it try it !! #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/w7XuoAk0ao
— Atif Aslam Updates (@AtifAslamUpdate) July 12, 2018