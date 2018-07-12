John Abraham's latest song Paniyon Sa from Satyameva Jayate is out! T-Series took to its Twitter account to share the magical song. The upcoming movie will hit the theatres on August 15, this year which is also the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, Paniyon Sa is a first romantic song of Satyameva Jayate.

And finally, the romantic song of action thriller Satyameva Jayate is out! T-Series took its YouTube to share the first song of the movie that stars Bollywood actor John Abraham and newbie Aisha Sharma. Sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, Paniyon Sa song revolves around the cute lovy dovy moments of Bollywood’s latest couple. Calling the track magical, fans of Abraham and Sharma can’t stop gushing about them.

Take a look at the reactions fans have already starting giving to the melodious song.

What a great song sir — Rohit Singh(jafcians) (@RohitSi32693740) July 12, 2018

Beautiful track awesome composition

Fab lyrics and brilliant singing ✍️🎹🎙️🎵🎶🎶🎵👌👌👏👏 — Nikhil Purohit (@NikhilP01649368) July 12, 2018

#AtifAslam sang another awesome song his voice gives always peace. and chemistry between #JohnAbraham and #AishaSharma looks amazing love this song — Sanjay Lohani (@lohani_sanjay) July 12, 2018

BAADLON BAADLON SA UDTA RAHOON

TERE EK ISHAARE PE TERI OR MUDTA RAHOON😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — уαѕн [jαfcíαn] (@Yashn001) July 12, 2018

#PaniyonSa Trending At No.3 in Pakistan ❤

Keep share the more you listen the more you'll addict to it try it !! #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/w7XuoAk0ao — Atif Aslam Updates (@AtifAslamUpdate) July 12, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More