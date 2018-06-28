Action-thriller Satyameva Jayate featuring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 this year. The film will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. John Abraham was last seen in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which emerged as a super-hit.

The highly anticipated trailer of John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma-starrer Satyameva Jayate has finally been released. In the trailer, we see John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee delivering powerful performances. The intense trailer has action, drama, masala and a lot more. The patriotic film has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 this year. The film will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. John Abraham was last seen in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran which emerged as a super-hit.

John Abraham is back as a powerful cop in this film which focuses on the issue of corruption in India and John is shown as an honest and brave police officer who fights against corruption and believes that justice will be served. John has previously played a convincing cop in films like Force and Force 2 and with his raw performance in the trailer of Satyameva Jayate, it looks like he is back as a cop with a bang!

However, the film won’t be enjoying a solo release at the box office as Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy-starrer Gold and Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol’s comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will also be releasing on the same date.

Milap Milan Zaveri has previously directed films like Raakh, Mastizaade and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The action-thriller is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It will be interesting to see how this film performs after facing competition from other films.

Seems like a full on mass entertainer… Trailer of #SatyamevaJayate… Stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… 15 Aug 2018 release… #SatyamevaJayateTrailer link: https://t.co/88ZiavtwVG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

