Recently Saumya Tandon shared a relatable post on her Instagram on how family board games end. Board games are playing a really important role in helping us pass our time in this quarantine. Read the full article to know more.

In the period of quarantine, people are spending time with their families. Family board games have become an important thing to pass our quarantine time. A very famous television actress of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon shared a very relatable post in which one can understand how these board games usually end. She posted on her Instagram account with the caption that this is how a board game begins in a house, it is very peaceful in the starting and then all of a sudden an argument takes place and then nobody wants to see anybody’s face.

The actress also claimed to be a very good chinese checkers players and said that nobody can beat her at it. She even shared some pictures playing that game with her husband. Not just the games but Saumya is also indulging in cooking these days and is giving her fans all the updates about what is she cooking.

On the other hand, she even requested her fans to pay their workers even during this lockdown as they need it.She shared her cooking video on her Instagram account, she gave the caption of the video as, this lockdown is making her a terrific cook, every day she is cooking a new dish. Then she mentioned the dish she is cooking, she said its Appam and Stew today.

She added and said that everybody of us should be happy and grateful for what we have and help the people who are underprivileged. She said that the least which we can do for them is pay them their salaries for this month and next month.

