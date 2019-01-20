Known for her popular role in a daily soap Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon and her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh has become the proud parents of a baby boy. An elated Saumya shared the first photograph on her Instagram account. In the photograph, she looks extremely happy with her husband.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Saumya Tandon has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh. Sharing the first glimpse on her Instagram account, in the caption she wrote, ‘our bundle of joy’. In the photograph, Saumya Tandon can be seen standing along with her husband while holding her son in her arms. Saumya looks beautiful in blue and black check long shirt. While on Twitter, she has shared a photograph of her baby’s little feets. In the caption, she wrote that her babay boy is stepping into the world .

Saumya got married with Saurabh in December 2016. She met her husband in college. The wedding was a private ceremony attended by closed ones. She was in a relationship for years before getting married to him. Going by these photographs, Saumya Tandon and her husband Saurabh Devendra’s happiness has no bounds and they are extremely happy with their little bundle of joy.

“Hi there! stepping into your world. “ says he, and he lands into my heart. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/81uoALCnDD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 20, 2019

While embracing her prganancy days, she shared alot of photographs from her photoshoot. In every phptograsoh, she looks gorgeous. Check out her other photos.

A few weeks back, Saumya Tandon shared a photograph where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote that, before she says goodbye to her bump. She thought of sharing last picture on the social media

Individually, Saumya completed her MBA from Fore Institute of Management, Delhi. Later, she made her debut in showbiz and became popular household face. Whiel her husband Saurabh is an alumunus of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi. Later, he also completed his MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad.

