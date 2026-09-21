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Home > Entertainment News > Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar has been arrested in Hyderabad after a woman accused him of sexual exploitation. Here’s what happened and what the case is about.

Saurav Gurjar (Image: Instagram)
Saurav Gurjar (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 20:52 IST

Actor and former wrestler, Saurav Gurjar, known for his role as Bhima in Mahabharat, has reportedly been arrested regarding a case filed in Hyderabad. 

A 29-year-old lady has lodged an FIR against the actor, saying that he has sexually exploited her by promising her marriage on several occasions.

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The actor was detained at Mumbai airport following a Look Out Circular issued against him by the police in Hyderabad. He has now been brought to Hyderabad and presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Why Was Saurav Gurjar Arrested?

As per the complaint, the lady had first made contact with Gurjar through Instagram in 2021. Later on, they used to communicate through WhatsApp and met each other for the first time physically on December 25 of that year. She has claimed that Gurjar had been assuring her multiple times that he will marry her and provide her with the rights of a wife.

She claimed that whenever she asked about the matter of marriage, Gurjar used to block her contact numbers as well as social media accounts and then stopped communicating with her.

What Has The Woman Alleged In Her Complaint?

The complainant has alleged that the relationship continued between India and the United States. According to reports citing her complaint, she also alleged that Gurjar encouraged her to leave her job in the US after telling her that they would establish a business together in India. She claimed that she subsequently moved to India based on those assurances.

The complaint further alleges that Gurjar lived with her between October 2025 and March 2026 before leaving without informing her. She has alleged that the situation caused her financial and emotional distress.

When Was The Case Registered?

The lady had approached Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad on August 15, after which the police filed a case against Gurjar under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This section deals with sexual intercourse by deceit and making false promises of marriage.

A Look Out Circular was issued against Gurjar.

How Was Saurav Gurjar Arrested?

According to police, Gurjar was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport on September 17 after arriving from the Middle East. A police team then took him to Hyderabad, where he was produced before a magistrate. The court subsequently sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Gachibowli police have said that the investigation is continuing.

Who Is Saurav Gurjar?

Saurav Gurjar is an actor and professional wrestler who gained popularity after starring as Bhima in the television serial Mahabharat in 2013. Later on, he starred in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and played various roles such as Ravan and Bali. In addition to that, he made his debut in the Bollywood film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, where he played Zor.

Besides acting, Gurjar engaged himself in professional wrestling and signed for WWE in 2018 under the ring name of Sanga. He also formed the tag team Indus Sher with Veer Mahaan.

What Happens Next In The Saurav Gurjar Case?

Gurjar is currently in 14-day judicial custody, while the police investigation continues. At this stage, the allegations made by the complainant should not be treated as established facts. Any further developments will depend on the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Gurjar’s side has not been publicly reported as having issued a detailed response to the allegations at the time of publication.

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Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained
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Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained
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