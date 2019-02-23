Saurav Gurjar joins Brahmastra: WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar would be sharing the screen space with Brahmastra actors. Saurav Gurjar has also starred in a mythological TV show titled Mahabharat. He would be playing the role of a wrestler in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. He said that he would be having an action scene with Big B, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the film.

Saurav Gurjar joins Brahmastra: WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, who has previously starred in a mythological TV show Mahabharat, would be playing a role of a wrestler in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan along with Mouni Roy. The 6 ft 8 inches tall wrestler is currently under contract with the WWE for a three-year developmental program. Saurav has a strong on-screen presence and we can assume that he would be seen into a negative character in the film.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Saurav gave details about his character and his Bollywood debut. He said that he will be playing a negative character in Brahmastra. The film is full of action and he will be seen showcasing all his best moves. He also revealed that he would be having an action scene with Big B, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the film.

The young wrestler has been seen praising all his co-actors on his Instagram profile. All the awaiting viewers of the film would be more than happy to know that one more talented wrestler has been signed up in the film, who will leave no chance to entertain the audiences.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had earlier explained that the name of the film Brahmastra by saying that the title of the film has been decided keeping all the facts noted because it is a combination of ancient wisdom, energies, and power.

