Ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tree authority's proposal to cut 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony have been passed, the citizen and civil society are protesting against the proposal. Bollywood celebrities have joined the #SaveAareyForest campaign while some Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have come out and praised for the Mumbai Metro construction.

Save Aarey campaign vs superstars: In Mumbai which faces the vagaries of the monsoon stoically every year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tree authority’s proposal to cut 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony from September 30 has been met with strong citizen and civil society protests. The trees are to make way for a Mumbai Metro shed.

For Mumbai’s concrete complexes, Aarey Forest was the essential green lung for both air and water replenishment. Bollywood celebrities have joined the #SaveAareyForest campaign: Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Richa Chadha, and others have voiced their opinion against the decision of chopping down trees in Aarey Colony.

Actor Raveena Tandon expressed outrage against the decision, she had tweeted:

Now this is something I would really look forward too.. let’s go green India ! Thank you @narendramodi ji, we need more spaces like these . 👍🏻🇮🇳 #MoreGreenCover https://t.co/ikTXNCouxf — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 17, 2019

Comedian Kapil Sharma, speaking on the sidelines of an event of Bhamla Foundation, said the government is intelligent enough and would take a proper decision.

Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding a placard from a protest and wrote, “It is shocking, unacceptable and has to stop.”

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, however, has supported the Metro construction plan saying the Metro is required in one of the fastest cities of the country. Bachchan called the Metro a faster, convenient and efficient mode of transport and suggested the Metro is the solution to combat air pollution.

T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

Expectedly, Amitabh Bachchan has come in for heavy criticism not just from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena but also from activists as well. Meanwhile, some angry citizens have even protested outside the actor’s residence at Jalsa bungalow in Juhu after his tweet favoring the Metro went viral. Some protesters were seen holding placards and posters of ‘Save Aarey’ and other messages like ‘Gardens Don’t Make Forests’

METRO came to his house and picked him up? Or METRO dropped him at the casualty of the hospital? Kya Bachan saab….Kuch bhi…. — Lt Cdr Gokul (R) (@gokulchan) September 17, 2019

Akshay Kumar is the second actor to have come out and praised the Mumbai Metro after Amitabh Bachchan, at a time when most Bollywood stars have been protesting the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony.

