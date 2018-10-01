Savyasachi teaser: The much-awaited teaser of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Savyasachi is finally out. Starring Naga Chaitanya, Niddhi Agerwal, Bhumika Chawla and R Madhavan in prominent roles, the film is based on Vanishing Twin Syndrome. Looking at the teaser, the film promises to be a blockbuster on the way.

Get ready for some intense fun, drama and action as the much-awaited teaser of Savyasachi-starring Naga Chaitanya has been finally released. Bringing the anticipation of the audience to an end, Chaitanya took to his official Twitter handle to share the teaser and stated that the film is based on a concept that is really excited about and he hopes that the audience will like it.

Revolving around Chaitanya’s struggle with Vanishing Twin Syndrome, the film promises to be a blockbuster on the way. Along with Naga Chaitanya, the trailer also introduces important characters played by Niddhi Agerwal, who was seen in Bollywood film Munna Micheal opposite Tiger Shroff and Bhumika Chawla, who was seen in Bollywood film Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan. With this, Actor R Madhavan is likely to play a negative role in the film.

Speaking about the film, a source close to a leading daily revealed that Savyasachi is an action thriller and the superstar has never done a film in this genre. The source added that just like Arjuna in Mahabharath, Savyasachi’s hero is going to be powerful and will be seen in a stylish look.

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi is co-produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi, Mohan Cherukuri under the banner of Movie Makers. Released around 10 AM today, i.e October 1, the teaser has already taken over social media and fans cannot stop raving about it.

