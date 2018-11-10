The wait for the first glimpse of power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor is finally over. On November 9, Mira took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of Zain and introduced him to the world. Shahid and Mira Kapoor welcomed their second child Zain Kapoor into their lives on September 5, 2018.

After much anticipation, the first photo of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor is finally out. As a pleasant surprise for all those who were eagerly waiting to see Zain, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of the little munchkin that has taken social media by storm. With his rosy plump cheeks and starry eyes, Zain looks too cute to handle in a maroon-buttoned down shirt. One look at the cute boy and it is hard not to fall in love with him.

Soon after Mira shared his photo on her Instagram account, social media users could not stop gushing over his cuteness and flooded the comment section with their compliments over his gorgeous looks. Stating that he looks just like his dad Shahid Kapoor, fans exclaimed that they now have a new charming baby to stalk online. Speaking about the same, there were many social media users who felt that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who is a social media sensation, has finally got a competition.

Have a look at a bunch of such comments on Mira Rajput Kapoor’s post:

Before this, Mira shared a glimpse of Zain on her Instagram story. In the photo, her daughter Misha could be seen standing right next to Zain’s crib, holding a pillow that had his name written all over it. As Misha looked after her little baby brother, Zain was seen intently looking at her. Needless to say, the brother-sister duo looks adorable together.

To announce the birth of Zain Kapoor, Shahid tweeted from his official Twitter account that since Zain is finally here, they feel completed. Stating that feels overjoyed and grateful, the actor thanked everybody for their well wishes and blessings.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2016 in Delhi. The couple welcomed Misha in August 2017 and Zain in September 2018.

