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Home > Entertainment News > Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life

Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life

On her birthday, a look at how Sayani Gupta left a promising corporate career to pursue acting, despite family resistance, and went on to build a reputation for choosing unconventional roles.

Sayani Gupta
Sayani Gupta

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 08:07 IST

Actor Sayani Gupta was just 21 when she landed a well-paying corporate job, but financial security was not enough to keep her there. Despite the prospect of a promising career, she felt unfulfilled and decided to pursue acting, a choice that initially met with strong resistance from her family. Years later, that decision would lead her to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and eventually to some of her most recognised performances. 

In January 2026, Sayani revisited that turning point during an appearance on the podcast Cyrus Says. She recalled how her mother struggled to accept her decision to leave a secure job for an uncertain career in acting. According to Sayani, her mother did not speak to her for a month after she secured admission to FTII. 

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Sayani Gupta’s Corporate Job And The Decision To Pursue Acting

Before entering films, Sayani had spent more than a year working in the corporate sector in Delhi. In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, she revealed that she had received multiple promotions at a research-based firm, with the prospect of becoming a general manager if she continued. However, the demanding work schedule and lack of fulfilment eventually pushed her to reconsider her career path. 

Sayani had been interested in theatre and performance since her college days at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, where she studied History and became involved in theatre. She later applied to FTII in Pune to train as an actor. Her decision to leave a secure job for an uncertain future in cinema was a major turning point in her life. 

From FTII To Margarita With A Straw And Article 15

Sayani made her Hindi film debut with Second Marriage Dot Com in 2012. She gained wider recognition for playing Khanum, a visually impaired woman, in Shonali Bose’s Margarita with a Straw (2015), starring Kalki Koechlin. To prepare for the role, Sayani learned Braille and practised walking with a cane, drawing on guidance from the National Association for the Blind. 

Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Fan, Jolly LLB 2 and Article 15, while her role as Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please! brought her to a wider streaming audience. Her career has continued to span independent cinema, mainstream films and web series, with performances in stories that explore complex characters and social themes. 

For Sayani, leaving a corporate career was not simply a change of profession. It was a decision to pursue a long-held ambition despite uncertainty and family resistance. On her birthday, her journey offers a glimpse into the choices that shaped the actor audiences recognise today.

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Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life
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Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life

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Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life
Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life
Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life
Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life
Sayani Gupta Walked Away From A High-Paying Corporate Job To Become An Actor: The Decision That Changed Her Life

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