Sayyeshaa Saigal Arya wedding reception: South couple Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya got married on March 10, hosted their wedding reception yesterday i.e. March 15 for family and friends. The gorgeous Sayyeshaa Saigal took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful photos with husband Arya from the reception.

Sayyeshaa Saigal Arya wedding reception: Kadaikutty Singam actor Sayyeshaa Saigal who tied the knot with Ghajinikanth star Arya aka Jamshad Cethirakath on March 10 according to Muslim rituals in the presence of their family and friends in a star-studded wedding at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The star-couple who popular South actors were joined by Allu Arjun, Suriya and Karthi at their D Day. Well, the beautiful love birds chose March 15, to host their wedding reception for their near and dear ones in Chennai.

Kaappaan star Sayyeshaa took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful picture with husband Arya to thank her family, friends and fans for pouring love and blessings. The gorgeous diva in the picture is seen donning in a Gujrati red coloured saree with golden border and jewellery while Arya looks dapper in an off-white coloured pantsuit. With red bangles, hot lip-colour and roses in the bun, Sayyeshaa’s gorgeous photos in all smiles with Arya are definitely giving us perfect couple goals. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the pictures of Sayyeshaa and Arya’s wedding reception photos that has garnered over 187,366 likes, take a look at it here:

Also, take a look at the beautiful photos shared by Sayyeshaa on her official photo-sharing app that went viral on social media:

